Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

