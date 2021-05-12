Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.