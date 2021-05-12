Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,583 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

