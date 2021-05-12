Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $88.32 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 336,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,145,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

