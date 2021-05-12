Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $61.68 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $61,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cummins by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.62. 5,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.45.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.