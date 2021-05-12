Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

PENN traded down $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 87,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

