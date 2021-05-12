Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.98. 7,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,478. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.