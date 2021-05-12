Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.55. 122,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,246. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

