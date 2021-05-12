GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $123,854.71 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $123,854.71 and approximately $110.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,664,759 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.