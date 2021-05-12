Gratus Capital LLC Sells 9,445 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 77,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 48,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 78,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

