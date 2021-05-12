Gratus Capital LLC Sells 20,188 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.45. 14,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.