Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 170,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

