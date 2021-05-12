Gratus Capital LLC Invests $5.74 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.