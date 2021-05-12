Gratus Capital LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,589. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.