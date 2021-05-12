Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 58,103 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $27,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

