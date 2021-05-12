Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 36,029 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 204.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $200.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average of $179.77. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

