Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.50 million-$217.50 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. 657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

