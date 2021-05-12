Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,334,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,993,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

