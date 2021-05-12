Graham Luce Sells 3,800 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

