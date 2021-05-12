Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBDC stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

