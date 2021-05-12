Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Cut by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

