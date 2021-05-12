Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.83. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 36,449 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

