GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Achieves $19,074.14

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $19,074.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

