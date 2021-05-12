GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

GDDY stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,123 shares of company stock worth $7,864,167 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

