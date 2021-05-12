GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $623,475.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. GNY has a market cap of $251.24 million and approximately $623,475.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.