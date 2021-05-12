Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 in the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.