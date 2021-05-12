Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. 372,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

