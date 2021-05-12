Globus Medical (GMED) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $77.00 to $81.00.

4/23/2021 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s robust top-line growth and improvements in U.S. revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by the U.S. spine and Enabling Technologies arms, look encouraging. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, product launches, and implant pull-through from robotics continued to be strong growth contributors. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is a plus. The company’s fourth quarter earnings were better-than-expected amid pandemic-led challenges. Over the past six months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are concerning. International performance was comparatively sluggish, due to mixed performances across all nations. Gross margin contraction was discouraging too. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts persist.”

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

