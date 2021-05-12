Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Charles E. Adair Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GL opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $95,234,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

