Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $240.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Global Payments stock opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

