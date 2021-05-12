Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $330.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 329.25 ($4.30), with a volume of 10837375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.75 ($4.22).

Several research firms have commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

