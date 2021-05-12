GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

GSK opened at GBX 1,338 ($17.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,320.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,335.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market cap of £67.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

