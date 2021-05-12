Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

