Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 284,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,184. The company has a market cap of $431.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

