Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.54

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock has a market cap of $758.38 million, a PE ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

