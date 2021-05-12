GFS Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,948.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

