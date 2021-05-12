GFS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

