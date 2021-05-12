George A. Yuhas Sells 11,865 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CENT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 63,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

