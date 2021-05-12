Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

