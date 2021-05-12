Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,183 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $68,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $4,489,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.28 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

