Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 21,782 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $46,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 317.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,165. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

