Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,301 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology comprises 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $80,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,985. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

