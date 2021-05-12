Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Blackbaud worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.