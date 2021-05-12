Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,998 shares during the period. Masimo makes up about 1.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Masimo worth $104,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.68. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,132. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $249.49.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

