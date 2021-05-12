Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $40.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,849 shares of company stock worth $8,669,367.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 292,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

