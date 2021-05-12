Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $12,420.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $12,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

