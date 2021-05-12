General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

