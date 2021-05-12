General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

GE stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

