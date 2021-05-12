General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $239,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 41.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $191.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

