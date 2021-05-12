General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $11.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. 124,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

